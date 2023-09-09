Deputy Chief of Air Staff flies HTT-40

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit AVSM VM VSM, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, on Friday flew the Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft-40 (HTT-40) at Bengaluru.
Indigenously developed by the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the basic trainer aircraft is designed based on the training requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.
The DCAS also interacted with the ARDC officers and technicians. HAL said the HTT-40 BTA would soon be flying in the Indian Air Force (IAF) colours.
The HTT-40 is a fully aerobatic aircraft, powered by a four-bladed turbo-prop engine and fitted with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, modern avionics and latest safety features. It has a maximum speed of 450 km per hour and a maximum service ceiling of six km.
The aircraft first flew on May 31, 2016, and obtained the system level certification on June 6, 2022. A Ministry of Defence statement said clearance by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification for the full aircraft was “currently underway”.
The IAF has signed a contract with HAL for the supply of 70 aircraft, the induction of which will commence on September 15, 2025, and continue till March 15, 2030.
MoD said the HTT-40 would enhance the quality of the training of IAF’s ab-initio pilots. “The procurement will also include a Full Mission Simulator for the aircraft, which will supplement the aerial training, allowing pilots to practise different profiles on ground, prior to the sorties,” the statement said.
The DCAS also visited the LCA Mk I twin-seater and Mk IA production facilities. He interacted with Tejas and aircraft division officers and floor-level technicians.