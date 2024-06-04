Deputy CM directs Bengaluru officials to prep for floods, rain-related damage

In view of the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday instructed civic officials to be prepared to tackle rain-related flooding and damage.
Shivakumar met officials from the BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB, traffic police, and forest and other departments.
The BBMP and Forest Department officials were instructed to conduct a survey of trees that might be vulnerable to toppling over and remove them if necessary.
Shivakumar also instructed officials to keep high-capacity pumps, generators, JCBs and tippers near rajakaluves, and noted that all the departments are to work with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). "Citizens can call 1533 to report any rain-related complaints,” he said.
Shivakumar also noted that nobody could "evade responsibility"; they had to take necessary steps wherever stormwater drains were encroached upon.
Reviewing reports of rain-related damage in the city, he said that 96 of the 265 trees and all the 365 branches that had fallen were cleared, adding that Bescom officials were also fixing the 261 electric poles that sustained damage.
He noted that officials were taking steps to identify vulnerable buildings, adding that pothole-filling has been delayed because of heavy rains.
"Of the 694 complaints received by the BBMP control room, 525 have been resolved and 69 are pending," he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister also hinted that a decision regarding dividing the BBMP due to increased load might be taken after the election results.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:22 IST