Despite ban, large LED boards begin to surface

A number of large LED boards have begun to surface in many parts of the city, beaming commercial advertisements without permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
The civic body has, however, turned a blind eye as no action has been taken against the advertisers despite a ban on such hoardings.
Some of the places where such LED boards have been installed are Brigade Road, Dickenson Road, Jayanagar, MG Road and Hebbal. In some areas, these advertisement boards are installed inside the private property but display commercial advertisements against the rules of the corporation.
After the BBMP banned all forms of commercial hoardings in 2018, the civic body issued advertisement rights to agencies that have built toilets, skywalks and bus shelters even though these agreements have come under the scanner time and again. Since all other forms of advertising are banned, the outdoor advertisement rates, too, have gone high, multiple stakeholders said.
Speaking to DH, Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner of BBMP’s revenue department said LED advertising boards were banned and he had directed the zonal commissioners and joint commissioners to remove such boards.
Snehal R, zonal commissioner of BBMP’s east zone, said they had removed some LED boards but were unable to remove a few due to stay orders from the court.
A prominent advertiser wondered what stops the BBMP from challenging the stay order when all types of commercial advertisements are banned in the city.
“Why all select advertisers to run the business? Either the BBMP should ban advertisements completely or come up with a solution where all advertisers can pay license fees to the BBMP and advertise,” he said.
Last week, the BBMP pulled down advertisement hoards of Avinashi Ads in Hebbal, stating the advertisers did not pay the advertisement fee to the civic body. Sources in the BBMP said that the advertisers, who were given rights under the PPP model, owe a total of Rs 300 crore to the BBMP but the officials haven’t acted against them yet.