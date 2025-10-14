<p>Bengaluru: The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 12 new flyovers in Bengaluru have been completed in six months, marking a major push for the city’s infrastructure projects.</p>.<p>The proposed 126.44-km network of elevated corridors — comprising short, medium and long flyovers — is estimated to cost Rs 18,204 crore.</p>.Citizens, govt partner to smarten space under Bengaluru's Iblur flyover.<p>While many motorists favour the plan, mobility experts, including researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have cautioned that such car-centric projects provide only short-term relief and fail to ease congestion sustainably.</p>.<p>Among the 12 projects, at least four flyovers are over 10 km long, ranging from 10.41 km to 29.08 km. The remaining eight are shorter, with the smallest being a 0.55-km split flyover at MEI Junction on Tumakuru Road near RNS Shanthinikethan.</p>.<p>Officials said the DPRs would be reviewed by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) before being sent to the government for approval.</p>.<p>"About 75 km of the flyovers will have six lanes each, similar to the airport expressway, while the remaining 50 km will have four lanes," said BS Prahallad, Technical Director of B-SMILE.</p>.<p>In April, the now-dissolved Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appointed three consultants — Infra Support Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd, Nagesh Consultants, and Siddhi Shakti Projects — to prepare the DPRs. Land acquisition is expected to pose a major challenge as road widening will be necessary.</p>.<p>Pawan Mulukutla, Executive Programme Director (Integrated Transport) at WRI India, said the government must first frame a comprehensive mobility plan to study citywide travel patterns.</p>.<p>"Flyovers shift choke points from one location to another. They may help locally, but overall commute time remains the same. We need to first fix the public transport systems," he said.</p>.<p>Prahallad disagreed, saying the government’s plan includes both short and long flyovers to address multiple traffic issues.</p>.<p>"If flyovers were not effective in decongesting traffic, why would a private entity like Embassy Group spend Rs 180 crore to build a flyover on the Outer Ring Road?" he asked. "Small flyovers may shift the traffic jams, but longer ones do not. We have identified four stretches where the flyover length will be long, and the traffic can exit the city smoothly."</p>.<p>Mulukutla countered, saying flyovers have value only when integrated into a larger network plan.</p>.<p>"Flyovers on arterial roads will push congestion to secondary roads, where the problem will worsen due to poor enforcement. In areas like Sarjapur Road and Whitefield, the road network is already inadequate, so the new set of flyovers is likely to worsen traffic congestion," he said.</p>