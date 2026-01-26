<p>Bengaluru: RT Nagar residents have raised concerns about the deteriorating Dinnur Main Road, citing broken patches and deep potholes that make commuting increasingly hazardous.</p>.<p>A narrow two-lane thoroughfare, Dinnur Road is notorious for traffic jams.</p>.<p>"The road is not wide enough to be a two-lane road, but that is how it has always been. As a BMTC bus access road, it remains congested for most of the day. There is rarely any police official present. Government officials fix potholes, but they are ruined in weeks," said G Suresh, 70, who lives by the main road.</p>.<p>The junction where Dinnur Road meets Deve Gowda Road is the most congested.</p>.TMC, BJP supporters 'clash' near Kolkata; makeshift public meeting stage set afire.<p>"It is one of the narrowest junctions in the city. Heavy vehicle movement on both roads makes it especially difficult to drive here during evening rush hour," said Vidya Goggi, a resident of the White House apartment complex in RT Nagar.</p>.<p>She also notes the lack of proper footpaths along the stretch.</p>.<p>"Several senior citizens live in our apartment and step out every day. It has become dangerous as there is barely a clear stretch of footpath. There are encroachments everywhere," she said, adding that efforts to fix footpath and garbage issues with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have not yielded results.</p>.<p><strong>Population surge</strong> </p>.<p>With new residential complexes coming up, the population has surged, but amenities have not kept pace. Due to lack of routine garbage collection, Dinnur Road and its surroundings remain riddled with blackspots.</p>.<p>Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh said Dinnur Main Road would be transformed under the TenderSURE model within a year.</p>.<p>"We will white-top the road and fix the current issues. Once redeveloped, it should last for about 20 years. The tender has been issued, and work is likely to begin in the next six to eight weeks. We will also address the footpath and encroachment issues," he told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>The MLA said his efforts to widen the road have not been met with a positive response.</p>.<p>"Land acquisition remains the biggest problem. Despite asking multiple times, neither residents nor commercial entities are willing to give up land under TDR. My plan was to add 10 feet on either side and expand Dinnur Main Road to a 60-foot road.”</p>