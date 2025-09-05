Devanahalli cop caught red-handed while receiving bribe in POCSO case

<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police have arrested a constable from the Devanahalli police station for taking a bribe to file a chargesheet in a POCSO case.</p>.<p>The arrested person, Amaresh, was a writer at the station. Police sub-inspector Jagadevi and constable Manjunath, also from Devanahalli, remain at large, officials said.</p>.<p>The complainant told the Lokayukta police that the trio had demanded Rs 70,000 to file the chargesheet. Amaresh was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 in a trap laid by the officials. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p>.Supreme Court upholds conviction in Pocso case; stresses sensitivity in such cases.<p>Officials said the accused in the POCSO case was Johnson, a habitual offender who had sexually assaulted the complainant’s minor daughter. He was arrested and later released on bail. When the complainant approached the police over the lack of progress in the case, the bribe demand was made.</p>.<p>Investigators said the PSI allegedly told the complainant that Rs 25,000 had been spent to arrest Johnson and Rs 1 lakh would be required to file the chargesheet. After negotiations, the demand was reduced to Rs 70,000.</p>.<p><strong>Vyalikaval case</strong></p>.<p>In another case, the Lokayukta police arrested Head Constable Dayananda of the Vyalikaval station while accepting a bribe.</p>.<p>He had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh to make the complainant a witness in a case and has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p>