Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Devanahalli cop caught red-handed while receiving bribe in POCSO case

The arrested person, Amaresh, was a writer at the station.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 22:04 IST
CrimebribeLokayuktaPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us