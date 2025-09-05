Menu
News in Pics | September 5, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 00:21 IST
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with his wife Aum Tashi Doma offers prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

Credit: PTI photo

INDIA bloc’s vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy, center, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, second left, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, second right, and others during a press conference, in Patna.

Credit: PTI photo

Some people use a boat as others walk through a flooded Monastery Market as the Yamuna river continues to flow in spate during the monsoon season, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI photo

People stand near a caved-in portion of a road, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI photo

Oracle CEO Safra Catz and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates attend a private dinner for technology and business leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Reuters photo

Rosemary Candy, Jennifer Candy, and Christopher Candy pose on the red carpet for the documentary film "John Candy: I Like Me" premiere as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Credit: Reuters photo

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev during an event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI photo

Published 05 September 2025, 00:21 IST
