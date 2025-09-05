News in Pics | September 5, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay with his wife Aum Tashi Doma offers prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
INDIA bloc’s vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy, center, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, second left, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, second right, and others during a press conference, in Patna.
Some people use a boat as others walk through a flooded Monastery Market as the Yamuna river continues to flow in spate during the monsoon season, in New Delhi.
People stand near a caved-in portion of a road, in Jaipur.
Oracle CEO Safra Catz and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates attend a private dinner for technology and business leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Rosemary Candy, Jennifer Candy, and Christopher Candy pose on the red carpet for the documentary film "John Candy: I Like Me" premiere as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 50th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev during an event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
