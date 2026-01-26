Devanahalli: Month after agro tag, KIADB makes fresh land acquisition bid

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) is making a fresh attempt to persuade affected Devanahalli farmers to part with their land, giving them three months to decide.</p>.<p>This move comes just over a month after the state government re-notified about 1,777 acres — originally earmarked for the aerospace park — as a "permanent special agricultural zone".</p>.<p>Farmers, who staged a four-year protest against the original notification, have called the KIADB’s offer "intimidation and a mockery of rules and regulations".</p>.<p>In a public notice on January 23, the KIADB asked interested landowners to meet the Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) on Nrupathunga Road between February 1 and April 30.</p>.RTX’s Collins Aerospace opens 26-acre facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru.<p>The notice stated the board would consider acquiring land based on requirements and offered compensation as per the Price Fixation Committee rules.</p>.<p>Notably, the notice came about 50 days after the state cabinet notified 1,777 acres in Channarayanapatna hobli, Devanahalli, as a "permanent special agricultural zone".</p>.<p>The Urban Development Department (UDD) also issued a notification, effectively banning development activities or land use change in the region. The KIADB’s notice references these developments.</p>.<p>The January 23 notice states an expert committee will draft guidelines for managing the "permanent special agricultural zone". It adds that landowners’ revenue records will note their property falls under this zone.</p>.<p>When the government dropped the aerospace park plan in mid-2025, Devanahalli farmers saw it as a victory after 1,198 days of protest, including instances of police brutality.</p>.<p>Karahalli Srinivas, a prominent farmer leader and Dalit activist, said the KIADB was trying to intimidate farmers by switching rules "as and when it likes".</p>.<p>"We are not opposed to the agricultural zone, but we are against the imposed conditions," he said, questioning the KIADB’s three-month deadline.</p>.<p>"Once a gazette notification is issued for the entire 1,777 acres, how can the government selectively re-notify lands of owners who wish to give up their land? This benefits political leaders and brokers who have struck deals with the government," he added.</p>