Deve Gowda appeals to all parties to include Mekedatu project in manifesto

Bengaluru: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday appealed to all political parties in the state to include the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project in their poll manifesto to counter Tamil Nadu’s stand on the project
Speaking to reporters here, Gowda said the Mekedatu project must not be seen as a political issue, but as a humanitarian crisis of Bengaluru. “Therefore, all of us need to show our commitment to complete the project by including it in our party manifestos,” he said.
“We have to be together in our fight and let us stand together. It is not a question of individual glory or party politics,” he said.
In a press release, Gowda said the reservoir is necessary to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and also regulated the release of water to Tamil Nadu, including release during lean periods.
The population of Bengaluru has touched a phenomenal 1.35 crore. The projected population of the Bengaluru metropolitan region for 2044 would be about three crore for which the water requirement from the Cauvery river would be about 72.40 tmcft, as assessed by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
“Therefore, to meet the ever-growing demand for drinking water, it was decided to construct a balancing reservoir at the Mekedatu site across river Cauvery near the border of Tamil Nadu,” the JD(S) supremo said.
The detailed project report (DPR) has been sent by the CWC to the Cauvery Water Management Authority for its consideration and approval, where it is pending for more than five years, Gowda
pointed out.
“There is no irrigation component under the project. In fact, Tamil Nadu will be benefitted substantially by this project as it will get regulated release of water instead of getting uncontrolled seasonal flood waters that may ultimately go to the sea,” Gowda noted.
