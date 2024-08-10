DHiE Event: Unleashing the actor in you

Bengaluru: It was a celebration of unleashed creativity and boundless expression as children embraced diverse roles, expressing themselves with uninhibited enthusiasm at the ‘Dramatic Arts Workshop’ organised by the Deccan Herald in Education (DHiE) on Friday.
The workshop, divided into two sessions — for juniors and seniors — was conducted by Pranav Vishwanathan, a student of acting at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. About 50 students from various schools in the city participated in the workshop.
“Acting is living truthfully under imaginary circumstances”, Vishwanathan told the students. He urged them to never stop imagining. “No matter what you do, paint it with your own creative thoughts because there is nobody like you and there will never be someone like you ever again,” said the 20-year old.
Speaking to DH, he said such sessions were incredibly important for children. “When we stay in school for too long, we get conditioned to be a certain way. We don’t really get to express what we’re truly feeling. Art helps us explore that,” he added.
The participants said they loved the workshop as they were able to freely express themselves. “I explored another side of myself today”, said a boy from the 6th grade.
“We enjoyed it since it was a unique style of teaching, different from what we see in our classrooms,” said a participant. A few students also said this workshop has opened doors for them to explore the field of performing arts.
Published 10 August 2024, 01:54 IST