Digital art exhibit unveils ancient Australian wisdom    

Bengaluru: The National Museum of Australia (NMA), in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), has organised an exhibition at the Science Gallery in Bengaluru.
This exhibition features digital immersive art installations that explore the intersection of ancient Australian First Nations knowledge and cutting-edge technology. The month-long exhibition, which began on July 18, will run until August 18.
Titled "Walking Through a Songline", the exhibition offers a dramatic digital experience where visitors can immerse themselves in the ancient knowledge of Aboriginal Australians.
Songlines, also known as Dreaming Tracks, are pathways of knowledge that map the routes and activities of ancestral beings as they travelled across Australia, according to a release by the Australian Consulate-General.
“We are very pleased to partner with the Science Gallery for this important exhibition, which marks the first anniversary of the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru. 'Walking Through a Songline' is a natural fit for the Science Gallery, as it showcases the power and potential of new technologies to preserve art and cultural legacies,” said Hilary McGeachy, Consul General, Australian Consulate-General Bengaluru.
The exhibition also includes a reading corner and weekly film screenings.
"We are also featuring an indigenous fabric display from Australia’s Bábbarra Women’s Centre at the gallery. This textile display project is particularly special to the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru, as the textiles have been designed by artists from the Bábbarra Women’s Centre, located in Australia’s Northern Territory,” the release added.
