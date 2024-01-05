Disability bus pass holders in Bengaluru struggle with renewal and server issues

The annual disability passes issued by the KSRTC are valid until December every year and can be renewed between January 1 and February 28 of the next year. During this interim renewal period, a circular issued by the KSRTC directs conductors to treat the expired passes held by the beneficiaries as valid until the end of February, by which time, they must renew their passes for the new year. On paper, however, the validity of the disability pass is still printed out as January to December.