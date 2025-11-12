<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> has proposed building a big tower to house foreign diplomatic missions in Bengaluru. </p><p>Shivakumar said this after meeting Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang. She was in the city to inaugurate the new Enterprise Singapore Centre. </p>.'Brand Bengaluru broken?': DK Shivakumar draws flak after viral video shows commuters wading through dirt track.<p>"I have proposed that space will be provided for all their offices by building a tower, which can house 40-50 countries," Shivakumar said. "I had raised this earlier and some of them cited security issues. But we need to do something about it," he said. </p><p>Bengaluru has 31 foreign diplomatic missions, including consulates and high commissions, whose offices are spread across the city. </p><p>Shivakumar said he wants to provide a "one-time solution" to foreign diplomatic missions. "Many foreigners come and work here. Many are interested to invest. This needs to be strengthened," he said. </p><p>According to Shivakumar's office, the government earlier proposed a dedicated space for foreign diplomatic missions on Race Course Road. It did not materialise due to security concerns. </p><p>On his meeting with the Singapore delegation, Shivakumar said they want to "engage in business ties, technology transfers and opening of new industrial parks". </p>.<p><strong>Patil plans Singapore visit</strong></p><p>Singapore's Huang also met Industries Minister MB Patil and discussed investment opportunities. </p><p>"Among ASEAN nations, Singapore is the largest source of foreign direct investment into India, offering Karnataka valuable opportunities to expand industrial and trade partnerships. To make the best use of this potential, a visit to Singapore is planned during the first half of 2026," Patil said in a statement. </p><p>Patil told the Singapore minister that Karnataka offers "excellent" investment opportunities in sectors such as information technology, semiconductors, fintech, chip design and pharmaceuticals.</p><p>"Since 2020, Singaporean companies have invested $174.88 billion in India, accounting for about 24 per cent of the country’s total FDI inflow. Over 9,000 Indian companies are operating in Singapore, while 440 Singaporean firms are active in India," Patil said. </p>