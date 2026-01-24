<p>Bengaluru: High drama prevailed in front of Vidhana Soudha after a doctor consumed poison over alleged police harassment. </p><p>Dr Nagendrappa Shirur, aged 38 years, was arrested by Anekal police over a protest after Puneeth Kerehalli was taken into custody over illegal immigrants. </p><p>The doctor reached the Vidhana Soudha premises and allegedly consumed poison in full public view. Alert police personnel on duty noticed the act, snatched the poison bottle from him and rushed him to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for emergency treatment.</p><p>Hospital sources said Dr Nagendra is out of danger and is undergoing treatment under medical supervision.</p>.Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory in view of Sri Channarayaswamy Jatra\n.<p>He was also known to have been associated with right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli. A case had earlier been registered against both in connection of a protest in front of the Anekal police station. </p><p>Dr Nagendrappa has alleged that he was subjected to sustained questioning and harassment during the course of police investigation, which reportedly caused him severe mental distress and drove him to take the extreme step.</p><p>Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case for further investigation.</p>