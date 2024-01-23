'Don't demolish': Regularise structures if bylaws followed, Karnataka HC tells BBMP

The court directed the BBMP chief commissioner to take action regarding the allegation of collusion between BBMP officials and private parties. "The officers of the corporation or the corporation itself cannot be treated as a pawn or a stooge of private parties and act on their behalf. A statutory organisation like the BBMP has been established to serve the interests of the citizens in general and not a few powerful persons. The corporation officials are required to act in accordance with the law, failing which the law will have to take necessary steps to bring such officers in conformity with the law,” the court said, directing the chief commissioner to file an inquiry report within 90 days.