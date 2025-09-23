‘Double the Bus’: Bengaluru's HSR Community Task Force campaigns for better public transport

<p>Bengaluru: Members of the HSR Community Task Force held a campaign, ‘Double the Bus’, to raise awareness about the need for stronger investment in public transport by the government.</p>.<p>Despite having several feeder buses, HSR Layout continues to face shortages after the opening of the Namma Metro Yellow Line.</p>.<p>The campaign was held on World Car Free Day on Monday.</p>.Bengaluru doctors pedal 36,000 kms, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise oral health awareness.<p>Public transport advocate Srinivas Alavilli said, “Double the Bus is a just demand and I am glad to see so many cities come together today.” He noted that many commuters face overcrowded buses daily. “We need more buses — much more than double,” he added.</p>.<p>Volunteer Sachin Pandith of the HSR Community Task Force said feeder buses have significantly reduced traffic in the area. “As a community we share responsibility. Feeder buses have reduced cars and pollution, but they are jam-packed. Hence, we are asking for more buses,” he said.</p>.<p>HR professional Sahana Jayaram, who works in HSR Layout, said she wants to continue using public transport, but both metro and bus services are overcrowded. “At peak hours, it is hard to even breathe in buses. If this continues, people will be forced to shift to autos, cabs or private vehicles, worsening traffic,” she said.</p>