<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have booked 28 cases in 2024 and seized nearly 153 kg of drugs, including ganja, MDMA and cocaine, from around educational institutions in the city.</p>.<p>This indicates that the sale of drugs to college students is rampant in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>The seizures almost doubled from 2023, when 43 cases led to the recovery of 89 kilograms of contraband. So far, in 2025, 13 cases have been registered and 27 kg seized.</p>.<p>The data was presented in the Legislative Assembly in response to Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, who flagged rampant drug sales near colleges in his constituency.</p>.Man arrested for drug peddling; 48 stolen phones seized in Bengaluru.<p>While the police claimed they are keeping a close watch, college authorities and parents disagreed.</p>.<p>A faculty member from a college in Yelahanka said, “We have been creating awareness among students. However, we have seen students taking drugs very close to campus, which means it is easily available.”</p>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara, in a written reply, said that a number of measures had been put in place to prevent the sale of drugs around educational institutions. </p>.<p>He said that drugs are mostly brought from Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. “We are working with the police in these states to prevent the entry of drugs through these routes,” a senior officer said.</p>.<p>The police are also monitoring border districts, including Bidar, Bengaluru Rural, Raichur and Kolar. Awareness drives have been held in 9,000 institutions, covering nearly 15 lakh students.</p>