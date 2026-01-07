<p>Bengaluru: The Ashok Nagar police have seized drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore, and have arrested two peddlers, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested are Syed Tariq Iqbal, 33, from Chikka Banaswadi and Sheikh Mohammed Arbaz, 29, from Kadugodi. Police said Iqbal worked as a business analyst. Arbaz was a PU dropout.</p>.<p>Police said on December 31, they received a tip-off that attempts were being made to sell narcotics during the new year's bash near Hosur Road.</p>.<p>Police arrested one of the suspects and recovered the drugs hidden near a burial ground. His associate was arrested later.</p>.<p>Police recovered 3.2 kg of MDMA crystals and a mobile phone from the duo, and a two-wheeler used in the crime was impounded.</p>