Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore seized; two arrested in Bengaluru

The arrested are Syed Tariq Iqbal, 33, from Chikka Banaswadi and Sheikh Mohammed Arbaz, 29, from Kadugodi. Police said Iqbal worked as a business analyst. Arbaz was a PU dropout.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 22:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDrug

Follow us on :

Follow Us