Drunk trio assaults cop in Ramanagara, one suspect on the run 

<p>Bengaluru: Three drunk men allegedly assaulted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who attempted to break up their brawl near a bar in Ramanagara district on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The Ijoor police said the men — Srikanth, Kiran, and Chetan alias Kunti — were involved in a drunken altercation near Supreeth Wines in Rayaradoddi village.</p>.<p>At the same time, the ASI and two plainclothes policemen from the Ijoor police station were in the area to arrest a suspect in another criminal case. Concerned that the brawl might interfere with their operation, the ASI stepped in to stop the fight.</p>.<p>The trio reacted aggressively, hurling abuses, and assaulting the officer.</p>.<p>The ASI called for reinforcement, prompting Chetan to flee, but the police managed to arrest Srikanth and Kiran.</p>.<p>All three men have been booked for causing a public nuisance and obstructing a public servant in the performance of duty. Police are currently searching for Chetan.</p>