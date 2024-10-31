Home
Duo arrested for stabbing bar patrons in Bengaluru  

The suspects, identified as Vishnu, 22, and Vishwa, 31, both residents of Rajagopalnagar, were remanded to judicial custody by a court.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 22:33 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 22:33 IST
