Duo arrested for stabbing bar patrons in Bengaluru  

<p>Bengaluru: The police have arrested two men for allegedly stabbing two bar patrons in north Bengaluru's Rajagopalnagar early Tuesday morning.</p>.<p>The suspects, identified as Vishnu, 22, and Vishwa, 31, both residents of Rajagopalnagar, were remanded to judicial custody by a court.</p>.<p>The police said the incident occurred around 12.30 am on Rajagopalnagar Main Road. Bar patrons Hemanth Kumar and Srinivas had stepped outside after a few drinks and began arguing.</p>.<p>Vishnu and Vishwa noticed the altercation and attempted to intervene. However, tensions escalated, leading to a clash between the patrons and the duo. During the scuffle, Vishwa allegedly pulled out a knife to threaten the men, but ended up injuring Kumar and Srinivas in their stomachs and hands. </p>.<p>"We received a medico-legal case from a private hospital and visited the victims. An FIR was filed after taking their complaint," an investigator said.</p>.<p>The police have booked Vishwa and Vishnu under BNS Section 109, which deals with attempt to murder.</p>