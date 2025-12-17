Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Duo brought empathy to architecture

At the workshop, the Kanade brothers provided us with both metaphorical and practical lessons that have served this architect well for over 30 years.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 21:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 21:05 IST
India NewsBengaluruarchitecture

Follow us on :

Follow Us