e-khatas in a day for property registration this month

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP says it will issue e-khata in just a day for properties that need to be urgently registered at the sub-registrar office this month. </p>.<p>The facility can be availed by correctly uploading all the necessary documents on the BBMP’s website. The civic body has also relaxed the encumbrance certificate (EC) rule. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the BBMP has requested citizens who do not need e-khatas immediately not to approach the assistant revenue offices (AROs), saying there is no deadline to upload the documents. </p>.<p>Citizens can download the draft e-khata from the BBMP website (bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in) where ward-wise property records are displayed. Owners can locate their record using the name of the property owner or 10-digit number of the property tax receipt. </p>.Bengaluru: How to get your e-khata?.<p>The documents needed are: owners' Aadhaar-based eKYC (there is also an option to authenticate the identity by providing the passport, voter ID or driving licence at the ARO office), registered deed number, encumbrance certificate of the property from one day before the registration date of the deed until October 18, Bescom connection number, and the property photo. </p>.<p>If the above documents are uploaded correctly, property owners can meet the ARO, who will issue the final e-khata in a day, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.</p>.<p>"In case of any challenge to complete the above steps and property registration is coming up, you may go to the jurisdiction ARO officer along with all your documents and up-to-date EC. The help desk staff will assist in uploading the information and generate the final e-khata in one day," he said. </p>.<p>For details, contact BBMP helpline 1533 or write to bbmpekhata@gmail.com. </p>