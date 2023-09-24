Efficient waste management shines through during Ganesha immersion in city

Even as thousands of devotees took to the streets in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, waste was minimal and well-managed in and around many of the BBMP-designated immersion spots in the city.
DH’s reality check at kalyanis at Sankey Tank, JP Park, Halasuru, Hebbal, and Vibhutipura lakes showed that the immersion premises remained largely clean, except for floral and wood waste collected in a large heap to one side by BBMP pourakarmikas and staff from the Solid Waste Management department.
A BBMP officer stated that over 400 mobile tankers across wards have reduced the number of immersions—and resultant waste—in these kalyanis in the city.
They also attempted to implement the rule of segregating garlands and other decorations from the idols at the entrances to these kalyanis before immersion.
Although checking for PoP idols was inconsistent, workers reported that they made efforts to prevent as many PoP idols as possible from being immersed.
At Hebbal Lake’s kalyani, staff noted that the number of idols immersed this year was 8,000, much lower than the 20,000 idols immersed at the kalyani last year.
“We turned people away at the gate if we suspected or saw their idols were made of PoP. Despite that, we believe that about 30 small idols might have been immersed in the mix,” said Basavaraj, one of the workers appointed to immerse the idols.
Reality checks at both Sankey Tank and JP Park revealed positive outcomes. Staff maintained the premises’ cleanliness by regularly collecting and disposing of any remains of large idols.
Idols up to 4.5 feet were allowed for immersion at Sankey, while those bigger than that were immersed at JP Park. A police officer at JP Park mentioned that well-trained workers were accompanied by swimmers for safety purposes.
At Halasuru Lake, many devotees brought colourful idols that appeared to be made of PoP and clay. Although they were asked to remove garlands at the gate, many could be seen walking in with flowers and other decorative items.
Pushpa, one of the pourakarmikas at Halasuru Lake, explained that their team would leave by
8 pm and return at 6.30 am the next day to clear the waste collected and segregated from the previous night.
Dr Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner (SWM),BBMP, explained that their staff is following the department’s festival waste management action plan.
“The amount of waste generated during Ganesh Chaturthi is minimal, so we are able to collect and manage it well. All the waste is segregated and disposed of in the designated waste disposal areas only,” he told DH.