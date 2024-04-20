EIght rowdy-sheeters arrested in city

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police has arrested eight absconding rowdy-sheeters involved in 52 cases as a part of the drive against absconding history sheeters.
Among the arrested, five have cases in Banashankari, Tilak Nagar, JP Nagar, and Jayanagar police stations. According to the police, chargesheets were filed against the accused, but they were skipping trial sessions. The court had issued warrants to nab the accused.
In another case, the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two rowdy-sheeters for having possession of deadly arms.
RS Sunil alias Cylinder Sunil and Avinash are arrested by the police. An FIR has been filed at Kamakshipalya police station under the Arms Act.
Sunil has four cases each in Kengeri and Magadi Road, two cases in Kamakshipalya, and one case each in Rajagopalnagar and Byadarahalli. While Sunil has six non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against him, Avinash has three NBWs. Police have seized three machetes that were in the possession of the suspects.
In another incident, Jayanagar police arrested a rowdy-sheeter who had been absconding for a year and a half. He has had around 16 cases against him since 2011.
(Published 19 April 2024, 21:39 IST)