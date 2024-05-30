Ejipura flyover: Contractor blames BBMP for construction delays 

Bengaluru: Hyderabad-based BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd, tasked with completing the remaining work on the Ejipura flyover, has blamed the BBMP for delays, citing the incomplete handover of the site.
The firm also criticised the BBMP for releasing only 75 per cent of the mobilisation funds needed to commence the work.
The response came days after the BBMP served notice to the construction firm on May 26, threatening to terminate the contract if significant progress was not shown.
In its letter, the BBMP cited delays in setting up the casting yard and providing the necessary personnel and machinery for the project.
In November of last year, the BBMP enlisted the services of BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd after terminating its contract with the previous firm, Simplex Infrastructure Ltd, for failing to meet project deadlines.
In response to the BBMP's communication, BSCPL indicated that it had identified approximately 5.5 acres of land in Jigani for establishing a casting yard. The company was also exploring the option of utilising the existing yard where segments and materials were previously stored by the former contractor.
"Negotiation with the landowner of the existing facility failed as the previous contractor owed rent of Rs 2 crore and consequently, the landowner was unwilling to release the materials and casted segments," the letter stated.
BSCPL denied any delay in executing the project, highlighting that experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) were brought in to assess the safety of the already constructed structure before proceeding with the work.
"The expert opinion was obtained only in May 2024. Therefore, we assert that we are not responsible for this delay," the letter said.
The letter also laid blame on the BBMP for not fully handing over the project site, citing hurdles in land acquisition at Ejipura, St John's Hospital, and Kendriya Sadan.
"It is important to recognise that any contract entails reciprocal promises to be fulfilled by both parties. It would be unjust to attribute any breach of contract solely to the contract and threaten to initial penal action without fulfilling its obligations," the letter states. The firm shared a copy of the letter to DH.