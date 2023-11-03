Ekya Schools' new book celebrates educators, addresses misconceptions

The latest book to hit the stands pays tribute to educationists. Through engaging narratives, the book discusses why teaching is not a profession of convenience, but one laden with multiple responsibilities.
The book further elucidates why teachers must be recognized for their hard work and contribution to shaping young minds. The yet-to-be-released book, compiled by Ekya Schools, is titled ‘Creating Extraordinary Educators: A Teacher’s Roadmap to Becoming Extraordinary’. The book, set to be launched on Saturday, aims to guide aspiring teachers.
Speaking to DH, Dr Tristha Ramamurthy, founder of Ekya Schools, mentioned the need for special recognition for the teaching profession, which was the idea behind the book.
“The book stemmed from the need to shift the perception of teaching being a convenient profession and award the profession the much-needed recognition. It is informed by our experience of running Ekya Schools over the last 12 years. It is our tribute to the profession,” she said.
Echoing the sentiment that the profession is often looked down upon, Sneha Das, Educator at Ekya Schools, said, “Our society thinks teaching is the easiest job, sans any stress, troubles, and challenges, but it’s not so. I have heard varying comments from people who have a skewed opinion of teaching. I fail to comprehend their thought process,” she said. The book comprises nine chapters, including case studies and real stories from educators. The team at Ekya Schools has been working on the book for nearly a year now.
“It speaks about the challenges our teachers face and offers insights into overcoming these obstacles. This highlights the resilience, determination, and constant learning and upskilling required to succeed in education. The book shares key skills, behaviours, mindsets, and practices essential for educators,” a statement issued by the school said.
The book will be launched at the ‘Ekya FIND Festival’ on Saturday.