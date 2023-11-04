Elderly pedestrian mowed down in Peenya

Bengaluru: A 72-year-old man was fatally knocked down by a vehicle in Peenya 2nd Stage on Thursday evening.
Peenya traffic police said the victim, Thimmaiah, hailed from Koratagere, Tumakuru, and worked as a security guard in the city.
Thimmaiah was crossing the road when he was hit by the vehicle around 6.30 pm on Thursday. He fell on the road due to the impact and suffered serious injuries to his chest, abdomen, and thighs. He died on the way to the hospital, police said.
Police are yet to identify the vehicle and its driver.