Elderly woman on morning walk run over by speeding bike in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 66-year-old woman died after she was hit by a motorcycle near Herohalli lake in southwestern Bengaluru, police officials said on Sunday.
Shivamma, a resident of Herohalli, was returning home after her walk when the speeding motorcycle rammed into her around 8.45 am on Saturday.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The Kamakshipalyam traffic police have registered a case and arrested Sunil, the suspected rider, officials said.
Published 09 June 2024, 21:48 IST