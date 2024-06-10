Home
Elderly woman on morning walk run over by speeding bike in Bengaluru

She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The Kamakshipalyam traffic police have registered a case and arrested Sunil, the suspected rider, officials said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 21:48 IST
Bengaluru: A 66-year-old woman died after she was hit by a motorcycle near Herohalli lake in southwestern Bengaluru, police officials said on Sunday. 

Shivamma, a resident of Herohalli, was returning home after her walk when the speeding motorcycle rammed into her around 8.45 am on Saturday. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The Kamakshipalyam traffic police have registered a case and arrested Sunil, the suspected rider, officials said. 

Published 09 June 2024, 21:48 IST
