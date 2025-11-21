Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Elections to Bengaluru wards await roll revision, ward reservation

On October 29, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a circular to revise electoral rolls, including staff training, modifications, and house-to-house verification.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 21:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 21:09 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us