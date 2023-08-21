Electric pole collapse in Bengaluru: 23-year-old man in coma

In a horrifying accident, an electric pole came crashing down on a 23-year-old man in the city on Saturday. The victim is now in coma, fighting for his life.
The incident took place on Kariyammana Agrahara Main Road in Devarabisanahalli around 12.30 pm on Saturday.
HAL Airport traffic police identified the victim as Kevin Varghese, an employee at a multinational finance company in Devarabisanahalli. According to the police, he was walking with three friends on the road when a concrete electric pole collapsed on him.
Low-hanging cables
A source who spoke to DH on condition of anonymity, said, “There were several illegal low-hanging cables from the electric pole. A lorry that was passing through the road pulled the cables, which caused the pole to crack and fall. The lorry driver immediately drove away.”
The victim sustained severe injuries to his head and spine. He was rushed to Sakra World Hospital, where he now remains in coma and is on ventilator support. One of his friends suffered a hand fracture during the incident.
A video captured shortly after the accident shows a small crowd gathered around Varghese, who was trapped beneath the concrete pole.
An FIR has been filed with the HAL Airport traffic police against the wire in-charge officers at Tata Telecom and Reliance Jio, and the unidentified lorry driver who is still at large.
To avert similar accidents, Energy Minister KJ George has directed Bescom officials to submit a report on the incident and initiate an audit of electric poles with low-lying cables across the city.
There is no official word yet on who will pay the victim’s hospital bills.