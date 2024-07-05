Entries open for western classical music competition

The Neecia Majolly Centre for Performing Arts has opened entries for the first edition of its Online Western Music Competition.
The competition is open to Indian nationals within and outside India. It will be held across three categories — classical piano, classical violin and classical singing.
“There are not many competitions of this sort in India. Also, I feel western classical music needs a bit of a push, both in terms of musicians and audiences. Competitions like this will help give the genre a boost,” says noted classical pianist Neecia, the founder of the Centre.
The three categories are further divided into five sub-categories based on age group. The jury comprises Neecia (classical piano), Shaiza Aching (classical vocals), and Nourhe Khate (classical violin). The judges will be looking at factors like musicality and level of technique. Winners will be awarded certificates and medals based on the number of points they score.
Entries close on August 31. For details, visit nmcpa.in/competition.
