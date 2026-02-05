<p>Bengaluru: The Consulate General of Italy and the Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru received a bomb threat email last week, police officials confirmed on Thursday. </p><p>After a thorough check, both threat emails sent from the same ID were declared hoaxes. </p><p>According to officials, the Halasuru police registered an FIR on January 30 following a complaint by Giandomenico Milano, 45, the Consul General. The complaint was physically submitted to the police by Security Officer Cosimo Ciciriello. </p>.Bengaluru: Bomb threat to Kendriya Vidyalaya turns out to be hoax.<p>It is alleged that on January 29, at 5.25 am, the official email IDs of the consulate — bangalore.visa@esteri.it, bangalore.consolare@esteri.it and bangalore.consgen@esteri.it — received an email from gaina_ramesh@outlook.com. </p><p>"5 RDX to blast in Italy Consulate, bengaluru at 1 PM. Evacuate Diplomats by 10 AM!" the email said as per the FIR. </p><p>An inspection was conducted as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the threat was declared a hoax. The case was registered under Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is ongoing.</p><p>A case was also registered by the Vidhana Soudha police on January 29 following a complaint by Hoshino Shingo, 32, a security officer at the Consulate General of Japan. </p><p>“On 29.01.2026, the Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru, Prestige Nebula Building, Cubbon Road, Bengaluru, received a bomb threat email from an unknown email ID: gaina_ramesh@outlook.com at 5:32 am to cgjapan-blr@ig.mofa.go.jp and cgjblr@ig.mofa.go.jp. Hence requested to take appropriate action in this matter, etc. </p><p>“After the receipt of the said complaint, GSC 18, NCR No. 16/2026 was registered. Since this case is of non-congnizance, permission was obtained from the 41 ACJM Court, and a case was registered,” the FIR noted.</p>