<p>PM Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress, saying they did not work for the welfare of people while in power and that they also stole a Gujarati surname.</p><p>"Habitual thieves have also stolen surname of a Gujarati, Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi taunted the Gandhi family. You may raise any number of slogans, but you will never be able to dig my grave (tum kabr nahi khod paoge)," Modi said. </p><p>He also slammed the Congress, saying it never promoted startup culture and was unable to lift their 'own startup', in an apparent jibe to Rahul Gandhi.</p>.World confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.<p>"The country gave opportunity to Congress's first family for decades, but they only misled people with slogans like 'garibi hatao'. They talk of digging Modi's grave, this is not merely a slogan but shows deep hatred towards me," he said</p><p>Congress thinks Prime Minister's post only belongs to 'shahi parivar', the PM added.</p><p>Rahul Gandhi later took a jibe at the PM, saying he was afraid of questions. </p>.<p>Congress later dubbed Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha as an "election rally speech" and said his self-obsession and his fixation on "dialogue-baazi and demagoguery" were on full display.</p><p>Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the PM's speech was "overflowing with abuses and assaults, distortions and dramatics, innuendos and insults."</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>