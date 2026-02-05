<p>Bengaluru: The Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru received a bomb threat email last week urging the staffers to "evacuate diplomats by 10 am", police officials said on Thursday. </p><p>After a thorough check, the threat email was declared a hoax. </p>.Bengaluru: Bomb threat to Kendriya Vidyalaya turns out to be hoax.<p>According to the officials, the Halasuru police on January 30 registered an FIR following a complaint by Giandomenico Milano, 45, the Consul General. The complaint was physically submitted to the police by Security Officer, Cosimo Ciciriello. </p><p>It is said that on January 29, at 5.25 am, the official email IDs of the consulate — bangalore.visa@esteri.it,bangalore.consolare@esteri.it and bangalore.consgen@esteri.it — received an email from gaina_ramesh@outlook.com. </p><p>"5 RDX to blast in Italy Consulate, bengaluru at 1 PM. Evacuate Diplomats by 10 AM!" the email said as per the FIR. </p><p>An inspection was conducted as per the Standard Operating Procedure and the threat was declared a hoax. The case was registered under Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is on.</p>