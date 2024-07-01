Ex-Customs officer gets 4-yr jail term in DA case

Bengaluru: The Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases in Bengaluru sentenced a former superintendent of customs (Bengaluru) to four years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 26.25 lakh in a disproportionate assets case.
The CBI registered a case against V Vishweshwara Bhat on March 31, 2016. Bhat, who was the then Superintendent of Customs, Air Cargo Complex, Air Customs Commissionerate in Bengaluru, was accused of possessing disproportionate assets to the extent of Rs 39,65,329 — 113.46% disproportionate to his known sources of income — between January 1, 2010 and March 19, 2016.
During the investigation, the CBI found that Bhat, during his time in the office, had amassed assets to the tune of Rs 28,38,233 — 61.94% disproportionate to his known sources of income. “Accused V Vishweshwara Bhat could not satisfactorily account for [the assets],” the CBI said in a statement.
The central agency filed a charge sheet in the case on September 27, 2017. “After trial, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly,” the CBI said.
