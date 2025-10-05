Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Ex-police officer booked for real estate cheating

An FIR has been registered against Nanjundiah, who recently retired as a DySP.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 21:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 21:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us