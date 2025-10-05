Bengaluru: Ex-police officer booked for real estate cheating

<p>Bengaluru: The Nelamangala Town police have registered a case against a former police officer for allegedly cheating in a real estate transaction.</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered against Nanjundiah, who recently retired as a DySP.</p>.Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party workers booked for unauthorised protest .<p>According to the FIR registered on October 3, Nanjundiah has been accused of cheating T Mohan Kumar, a businessman. The FIR also names Nanjundiah’s wife R Lavanya and one Hemanth Kumar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is alleged that Nanjundiah had acquired nine acres of land from the complainant on the pretext of developing, selling it and sharing the sale proceeds. However, he did not hold his end of the bargain, the FIR noted. Sources said that the suspect was questioned in connection with the case.</p>