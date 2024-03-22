Existing metro stations unlikely to get platform screen doors/gates

Bengaluru: Thursday's suicide on the metro tracks has reignited calls for installing platform screen doors/gates at stations, but the demand is unlikely to be met because of the high costs and technical challenges involved.
PSDs/PSGs are synchronised with train movements and designed to prevent people from jumping on to the tracks. They also result in energy savings due to lower air-conditioning requirements at underground stations.
Many underground and elevated metro stations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have PSDs/PSGs.
Namma Metro plans to install the PSDs at 12 underground stations on the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara) and the airport underground station.
It will also instal PSGs at six elevated stations on the Pink Line, 13 elevated stations on the Blue Line Phase 2A (Central Silk Board-KR Pura) and 17 elevated stations and the at-grade airport city station on the Blue Line Phase 2B (KR Pura-Airport).
The Pink Line's deadline is March 2025 and the Blue Line's June 2026.
Each PSD will be 2.15 metres high, while the PSG's height will be 1.4 metres.
The project is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
In January 2024, Alstom Transport emerged as the lowest bidder for an International Competitive Bidding (ICB) invited by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in March 2023 for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling and train control, and PSD/PSG systems and training of personnel, including annual maintenance of up to five years.
The French multinational quoted Rs 857 crore. The BMRCL is yet to award the contract.
Installing PSD/PSG at one station is estimated to cost Rs 7-8 crore.
A top official in the BMRCL said installing PSDs/PSGs at existing stations would require retrofitting, which could be challenging. "Besides the cost, we need to evaluate the design aspects. We need to take holistic decisions and consider all factors," the official told DH.
Another official said installing PSDs/PSGs would entail shutting existing stations for many days.
The BMRCL has installed railings on one of the platforms at the Majestic interchange station.
BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao said the idea was to ensure overcrowding did not lead to accidents.
Shankar AS, Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), BMRCL, said the railings would be installed at busy stations.
Fifth disruption in metro ops this year
Thursday's suicide on metro tracks disrupted train services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta from 2.10 pm to 4.10 pm. Passengers who had bought tickets were given a refund.
This was the fifth disruption in metro services this year.
Jan 5: Services were stopped between Yeshwantpur and Nagasandra after a passenger jumped on to the track. The passenger survived.
Jan 27: A technical snag disrupted train operations.
Feb 20: Train services on the Purple Line were suspended for four hours due to a technical snag.
March 12: Train services were suspended between Challaghatta and Nayandahalli for half an hour after an intruder was spotted walking along the viaduct.