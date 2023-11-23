Expedite widening of Ballari, Jayamahal roads: MP to DKS

Bengaluru: The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Lahar Singh Siroya, has sought the state government's intervention in addressing the traffic problem on two crucial roads in the city — Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road.
In a letter dated November 17, Siroya brought Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's attention to the hardship faced by residents and commuters because of the daily traffic jams on Ballari Road (Mehkri Circle to Cauvery Theatre Junction) and Jayamahal Road (Mehkri Circle to Bengaluru Cantonment railway station).
Ballari Road, which links the city with the airport, has six lanes from Hebbal to the Mehkri Circle underpass, but narrows to four lanes thereafter. The narrow road results in a bottleneck that has been the source of persistent traffic jams, with vehicles queuing up over long distances, Siroya stated.
"The continuous traffic congestion on both stretches not only affects commuting, but also Bengaluru's image," he said.
The stretch from Mehkri Circle to the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station similarly "experiences exceptionally high traffic", he said, adding that the problem gets worse during events hosted at Palace Grounds, which is located along the stretch.
The parliamentarian urged Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development Minister, to expedite the BBMP's long-pending project to widen both roads. The Supreme Court has already cleared the project, he added.
Siroya also promised to contribute his Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds to the beautification of Mehkri Circle or Cauvery Theatre Junction alongside or after the road-widening.