Fresh worry: Frauds are active in digital art space in Bengaluru

Last October, a person claiming to be an NFT art dealer introduced the artist to nfttradeplace.com. Forty-two Ethereum (approx Rs 1.1 crore) was decided as the selling price over Facebook and email. In February, the artist paid about Rs 21,653 as ‘gas fee’ or transaction fee. After the sale, the artist could not withdraw his funds. Instead, multiple payments were extracted from him under the pretext of a delay fee, which was never discussed or exhibited on the said website.