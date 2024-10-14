Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Family of four wiped out in suspected murder-suicide tragedy in Bengaluru

The family hailed from a village near Kalaburagi and had been residing in Singanayakanahalli for the last six years.
Chetan B C
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 16:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 11:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us