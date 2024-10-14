Family of four wiped out in suspected murder-suicide tragedy in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A family of four, including two young girls, was wiped out in a tragic murder-suicide in northern Bengaluru, police said. </p><p>The deceased were identified as Avinash, 33, his wife Mamatha, 30, and their daughters, aged four and three. Their bodies were discovered in their home at Yediyurappa Colony, near Singanayakanahalli, on the outskirts of northern Bengaluru. </p><p>Police suspect that the children were strangled, while Avinash hanged himself. They are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding Mamatha's death. Investigators surmise that the girls and Mamatha died first, followed by Avinash. </p>.Five-year-old boy crushed to death by goods truck in Bengaluru.<p>CK Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, told DH that the preliminary investigations indicate that the tragedy occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Two separate cases have been registered in connection with the deaths, he added. </p><p>The family hailed from a village near Kalaburagi and had been residing in Singanayakanahalli for the last six years. Avinash worked as a cab driver for ride-hailing firms, while Mamatha was a homemaker. </p><p>The tragedy came to light on Monday (October 14) morning when Avinash’s brother, a lecturer at a private college in Bengaluru, forced open the door of the house. </p><p>A neighbor had informed him that the family had not opened the door since 9.30 am on Monday, so he came to check on them. </p><p>After discovering the bodies, Avinash’s brother alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The report is awaited. </p><p>Investigators have not recovered any death note at the scene and are exploring various angles. They have sought expert opinion to understand certain aspects of the incident. </p><p>While marital discord is suspected as the primary cause, financial or other motives have not been ruled out. Police have seized mobile phones from the house and are working to retrieve the data. </p><p>Rajanukunte police have filed an unnatural death report concerning the Avinash's death, while an FIR has been registered over the suspicious deaths of Mamatha and the children.</p>