Farmers' body slams D K Shivakumar for supporting NICE project  

The forum accused the NICE operators of acquiring excessive land, engaging in real estate ventures, and misleading farmers under the guise of road construction.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 22:42 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 22:42 IST
