<p>Bengaluru: A father-daughter duo who were said to be on their way to the church were killed in a freak road accident after the auto they were travelling in was rammed by a goods lorry. </p><p>The lorry driver who lost control of the vehicle while driving through a steep road in Kamakshipalya near the industrial area rammed into an auto, car and a bike. </p><p>The incident is said to have happened at around 7.45 am on Saturday. The lorry driver has fled the scene and the police are on the lookout for him. </p><p>The lorry was heading out of the city. "The incident is said to have happened at around 7.45 am in the morning. Preliminary observations show that the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle as he was moving down a steep road," Anoop Shetty, DCP (Traffic), West, told DH.</p><p>The deceased, Yesu D (44) and Maria Jenniffer (24) died on the spot. "They were being shifted to an ambulance. But the ambulance staff declared them dead. The deceased Yesu D was the auto driver and the relatives told us that he was taking his daughter to the church since she was supposed to get married soon," said a police officer from the Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station.</p><p>Luckily, the family travelling in the car escaped unhurt since the car turned sideways as soon as the lorry hit it. A three-year-old and a pregnant woman were among the passengers in the car. The bike driver suffered minor injuries. </p><p>The police have registered a complaint and are looking through the CCTV visuals to ascertain the lorry driver's whereabouts. "The lorry was transporting some goods from the industrial area. Once we enquire in the area, we will know about the whereabouts," a senior police official told DH.</p><p>Regular commuters across the stretch opined that the officials should bring in some measures in the stretch as the road design is dangerous. "It is a steep down and almost impossible that big vehicle drivers might lose control over the vehicle. Also near the junction, they should at least introduce a speed breaker. This will help streamline traffic and prevent such accidents," one of the regular commuters on the stretch.</p>