Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Father-daughter killed in Bengaluru as goods lorry rams into auto

The police have registered a complaint and are looking through the CCTV visuals to ascertain the lorry driver's whereabouts.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 15:26 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us