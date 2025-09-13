Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UP’s Shahjahanpur tense over Facebook posts on Quran, Hindu gods; 2 arrested

A woman and a man were arrested over objectionable social media posts targeting Hindu deities and Prophet Muhammad, prompting police flag marches and heightened security in Shahjahanpur.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 17:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 17:34 IST
India NewsFacebookArrestQuranDeities

Follow us on :

Follow Us