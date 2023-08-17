Father, minor son arrested for sexually abusing 5-year-old girl in Bengaluru

Police on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old man and his minor son for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl for six months. The arrested duo, who live in Sunkadakatte and is related to the victim, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl’s mother had left the child with them while going to work because they were close to the family.
'Was only a game'
The officer investigating the case said the accused taught sexual acts as a game to the child. Following the father, the boy, studying in a pre-university college, assaulted the child and told her it was only a game. The abuse became known when the child developed allergies on her body, the cause of which was not clear even to doctors.
When the victim’s family visited another relative’s house recently, they observed the child behaving in a strange manner and when questioned, she revealed that the father-son duo taught her the acts. A case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station. The girl was taken for a medical test that confirmed the sexual abuse. After being produced before the magistrate, the father was remanded to judicial custody, while the minor son was sent to a reformation centre.