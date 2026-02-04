Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Female directors forced to adopt aggressive posture on set’, says director Nidhi Saxena

Nidhi Saxena, director of 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent' and 'Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman', highlighted the deeply entrenched patriarchy on movie sets.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 22:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 22:52 IST
Bengaluru newsBIFFESDirectors

Follow us on :

Follow Us