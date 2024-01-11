Fencing gaps threaten rejuvenated lakes, finds survey    

Bengaluru: A few city lakes are without fencing and their boundaries are not marked clearly as a result, a report by Action Aid Association has revealed.
The report, prepared after a survey of seven South Bengaluru lakes, found gaps in fencing, which affected their security.
"Fencing the lake is considered as the first line or basic protection for the lake,” the report mentioned. "It provides security to the lake inhabitants from disturbance."
Observing fencing violations at various levels in all the seven lakes, the report noted that lack of fencing puts the lake’s biodiversity at risk. “It creates a disturbance to birds and their habitation,” said the report, adding that fencing gaps allow space for drinking and smoking, resulting in torching of bamboo plantations in a few lakes.
Although six of the seven lakes have been rejuvenated or redeveloped in the last five years, the fencing gaps remained unfixed. Taken to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) notice, such issues have been closed down with the comment that they require a long-term solution.
Action Aid Association works for social and environmental justice.