Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

2 trains crash in Slovakia injuring dozens of passengers

"According to preliminary information, there was no head-on collision of trains, nor was there a train derailment," police said on Facebook.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 01:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 01:46 IST
Train accidentSlovakia

Follow us on :

Follow Us