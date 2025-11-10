<p>Two trains crashed in Slovakia on Sunday evening after one ran into the back of the other, injuring dozens of passengers, police and the country's interior minister said.</p><p>Speaking at the crash site, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on a televised briefing that dozens were lightly injured and 11 were taken to the hospital. There were no deaths in the crash, he said.</p><p>The crash occurred in the corridor between the capital Bratislava and Pezinok, 20 km (12 miles) northeast.</p>.Chhattisgarh train accident : Crew failed to control passenger train at red signal, says probe report.<p>"According to preliminary information, there was no head-on collision of trains, nor was there a train derailment," police said on Facebook.</p><p>News website Aktuality.sk cited one passenger as describing the crash as a loud "bang" sound.</p><p>The accident was the second in Slovakia in the past month. Two trains collided in eastern Slovakia on October 13, injuring 91 people.</p>