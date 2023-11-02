FIR against fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa's son Adam

Bengaluru: One more case has been registered against Adam Bidapa at Yelahanka New Town police station on charges of abusing an assistant sub-inspector.
Adam is the son of fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa. He was earlier booked for rash driving as well as threatening a motorist in Yelahanka New Town on October 25.
Police arrested Adam, based on the complaint by Rahul Unnikrishnan. He was later released on station bail. According to the police, Unnikrishnan alleged that Adam drove recklessly, abused him and threatened him when he was returning home. The incident reportedly occurred near the Rail Wheel Factory.
When the police arrived, Adam argued with them and abused one of the officials, sources told DH. A video shared on social media claimed that Adam abused a cop as he was a Muslim. Now the official has filed a complaint against Adam. He said that Adam spoke offensively about his religion.