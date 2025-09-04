FIR filed against 'Just Bake' after 19-year-old worker dies at cake factory in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Chikkajala police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 'Just Bake' after a 19-year-old employee died in an accident at its factory in north Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The case was filed against the owner of Just Bake Bindu Recipes Pvt Ltd, hydraulic lift operator Lakshmi BK, factory in-charge Rajeshekar and others under BNS Section 106 (causing death by negligence).</p>.<p>The complaint was lodged by Mukhesh Kumar Choudhary, a relative of the deceased, Bhopendra Choudhary.</p>.AIIMS Faculty lift falls from the second floor, 5 injured.<p>Bhopendra had joined Mukhesh, 29, at the factory two months ago as a helper. Mukhesh has worked there for nine years as a cake maker.</p>.<p>Around 12.35 am on September 2, Bhopendra was carrying biscuits on the hydraulic lift from the ground to the second floor. The FIR stated that he bent down and hit his head against the wall on the second floor, dying instantly. He was then brought down from the lift.</p>.<p>Mukhesh alleged that Bhopendra was not given any safety equipment and died due to negligence. The police have begun a probe.</p>