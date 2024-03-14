Bengaluru: Fire dept inspects buildings for water storage violations  

Bengaluru: As the water crisis continues to grip the city, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has begun inspecting all properties mandated to store four lakh litres of water at all times under the Fire Force Act.
The department thinks private apartment complexes struggling with drinking water scarcity may be violating the rule.
Kamal Pant, Director General of Police (DGP) at the Fire and Emergency Services Department, pointed to the drastic rise in fire accidents during the summer months.
"Any breach of fire safety regulations at this juncture could result in a disaster,” he said, adding that inspections are being carried out as a precautionary measure.
As per regulations, high-rises, commercial establishments, and properties with No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the fire department are obligated to maintain a four-lakh-litre water reserve as a precaution against fire hazards. Non-compliance will invite fines and punitive measures from the civic authorities.
Pant said the department can requisition water from nearby buildings in the event of a fire emergency, which they are obligated to provide. This provision not only ensures the safety of the buildings concerned, but storing water at all times also safeguards the surrounding area, he added.
"Not just the high rises, if we approach any house with borewells for water, they cannot refuse the request,” he said, adding that this is very unlikely as the department always has a backup water resource. “The water crisis is being effectively managed."
Bengaluru boasts 20 fully equipped fire stations and seven outposts, all adequately supplied with water. During the summer, the department fields an average of 20 emergency calls a day. Since January this year, it has received 5,000 calls. Water scarcity has not been reported even once, said an officer from the fire department.
Yunus Ali Kauser, deputy director of the department, emphasised, “Water is our primary tool; hence we ensure its availability round the clock. Our fleet of fire tenders and backup vehicles are always ready for deployment.”
Each of the city's 20 fire stations is equipped with borewells for a consistent water supply. Moreover, they replenish their resources from the BBMP's pumping stations, mandated under the Fire Force Act.
In addition to borewells and pump houses, the department accesses water from lakes through priming.
All fire stations maintain water tanks with a capacity of 50,000 litres, always filled to meet any emergencies.
Kauser insisted that no borewell has ever dried up in the past two decades.